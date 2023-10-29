Nasarawa Varsity Lecturers Decry Incessant Kidnapping Of Colleagues, Students

The ASUU leadership at the weekend organised a peaceful protest at the institution in Keffi, with placards that had the inscriptions: “Governor A. A Sule save us from terrorists”, “Save lives of university lecturers. Overhaul the security apparatus in Keffi for us to be secured”, “The lives of lecturers matter. Let the lecturers breathe”, among others.

“It’s a pathetic situation. We are calling on the government, the Vice Chancellor and management of the institution to rise up to their responsibilities and ensure people are safe in this university,” he said.He then commended the ASUU branch for organizing the peaceful protest which he said was necessary to notify relevant authorities of the displeasure of the union over the recent incidents.

“We find it difficult to understand why this incident will happen consistently without any form of condemnation on the part of government or military,” he said. “Our members are living in perpetual fear and threatened because nobody knows who is next. They are been improvised and been made to pay ransom and nobody has to come to our aid. headtopics.com

“The fear is if this continues, Nasarawa state will soon cease to exist because of fear, people will have to leave because of their safety before talking of education.

