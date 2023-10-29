Nasarawa Tribunal verdict, a miscarriage of justice

The Nasarawa state governorship election petition tribunal verdict which voided the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC and declared David Umbugadu of the PDP winner of the election has been described as a miscarriage of justice that would not stand the test of time at the appeal court.

The governor’s aid explained that the split judgment which was 2 against 1 in favour of the opposition PDP would not stand the test of time as the merit of the case was abandoned by the judges and instead adopted technicalities, adding that the appeal court will restore the mandate of the Governor.

He described as unfortunate the introduction of religious and ethnic politics in the state politics by the opposition PDP, noting that the accusation by a PDP chieftain Senator Philip Gyunka that Governor Abdullahi Sule lost the election because of none performance was baseless and irresponsible opposition. headtopics.com

“For the avoidance of doubt, some of the projects executed by the Sule administration in the Senatorial zone are listed as follows: Others include Alushi Wakama Road constructed by the present administration. Rinze-Ngare-Ancho-Baba Andaha road. Andaha-Numa-Bayan Dutse roads, all in Akwanga LGA.Other projects executed by the Engr. Sule’s administration in the Akwanga Zone includes; the Akwanga and Nasarawa-Eggon Neighborhood Markets, Wamba Modern Markets, and the Completion of the Akwanga Model Hospital.

“Also constructed is the Akwanga Guest House the Event Centre at Akwanga as well as the installation of a 2km Solar Power Street Light, all in Akwanga, among other projects within the Zone were brought about by the Sule’s administration. headtopics.com

“Senator Gyunka must be reminded that having failed to attract a single project to his constituency as a State House of Assembly member for two terms and as Senator for Four years respectively lacks the moral standing to accuse any government of nonperformance.”

