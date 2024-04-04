Nasarawa State Governor Emphasizes the Need for Immediate Hunger Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule , has said that despite widespread criticisms against the distribution of palliatives, most Nigerians are still going to bed on empty stomachs. The governor said that while he doesn’t believe in distributing food items and cash as palliatives, the current situation demands such measures because people are hungry.
In an interview on ChannelsTV, Governor Sule emphasized the importance of addressing the immediate hunger while also focusing on sustainable solutions for self-reliance. He mentioned providing skill training and working capital to graduates and farmers to start their businesses. He also noted plans to collaborate with institutions like the Bank of Industry (BOI) to offer more opportunities to youths. Governor Sule restated his belief in teaching people how to fish rather than giving them fish, emphasizing the need for self-relianc
Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule Hunger Relief Palliatives Food Items Cash Self-Reliance Skill Training Working Capital Graduates Farmers Bank Of Industry Opportunities Youths
