Nasarawa State Government Urges Fair and Peaceful FA Election

The Commissioner stated the significance of the Ministry's role as the overseeing body for sports organizations in the state, stressing the need to ensure that sports associations uphold high standards and requirements for the advancement of sports in the State. Ango assured that the government had taken a neutral stance in the upcoming election, urging delegates to vote for the most qualified candidates to lead football to new heights.

Jafaru called on the electoral committee to maintain the election guidelines, granting equal opportunities to all candidates, and promoting a process that is free, fair, and devoid of any form of violence. He encouraged all participants to engage in the election with a spirit of sportsmanship, reminding them that regardless of the outcome, supporting the elected leader is vital for the growth of football in Nasarawa. “As it stands today, the eyes of the sports world are focused on Nasarawa State and how you will conduct the FA Election. “As a government, we play the oversight role of ensuring that everything goes according to the acceptable standard. “Enter into the contest with the spirit of sportsmanship. Whatever the outcome is, accept it and support your counterpart to succeed. If you don’t win today, it is never the end of the world – there is a possibility that you might win tomorrow

