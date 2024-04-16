Nasarawa State Government Proscribes Ethnic Vigilante Groups

Following the emergency security meeting convened by Governor Abdullahi Sule on Monday, the Nasarawa State government has proscribed all ethnic vigilante groups operating in the state.

Citing the powers vested in him via Section 97A of the Penal Code, as well as other relevant laws, Governor Sule, said he acted on the advice of the state security council, and has banned the Fulani ethnic vigilante group known as the Kungiyar Zaman Lafiya, Bassa vigilante group, as well as the Eggon vigilante group.Through Executive Order No.

