Nasarawa PDP Cautions Supporters On Court Cases

could compromise the integrity of legal proceedings and undermine principles of justice and peace.The party particularly urged the party supporters to adopt the principle of no comment as the state governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appealed against the recent Tribunal verdict.The tribunal had earlier declared David Ombugadu of the PDP as the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State.

Hamza said the PDP chose to heed this advice by moderating their responses, while the opposition party, APC, continued to engage in heated rhetoric.Hamza stressed that the statement comes in response to the attempts by the Nasarawa State APC and AA Sule’s political appointees to manipulate public sentiment regarding the tribunal ruling in the State Governorship Election.

