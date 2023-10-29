Nasarawa PDP Cautions Supporters On Court Cases

platforms, as it could compromise the integrity of legal proceedings and undermine principles of justice and peace.

The party particularly urged the supporters to adopt the principle of no comment as the state governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appealed against the recent tribunal verdict.

The tribunal had earlier declared David Ombugadu of the PDP as the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State. However, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja signed by the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Hamza, he highlighted a previous meeting with the State Director of the State Security Service (SSS), where both PDP and APC party chairmen were advised to restrain their supporters from using derogatory language and insults.Hamza said the PDP chose to heed this advice by moderating their responses, while the opposition party, APC, continued to engage in heated rhetoric. headtopics.com

He also expressed concern over the increasing media appearances, press conferences, social media posts, and press releases by the Nasarawa State APC.

