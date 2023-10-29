Nasarawa governorship litigation : PDP urges supporters to ignore media trial

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its members in Nasarawa state to remain focussed and ignore media trial over the on-going litigation on the governorship election in the state.
Hamza said his advise was sequel to a scaled-up media campaign by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its supporters on the recent judgment of the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which ousted Gov. Abdullahi Sule.
“Also, we have noticed that the Nasarawa state APC, and some political appointees of Gov. Sule have scaled up media appearances “In this regard, and as he usually does, our incoming governor, Dr. David Ombugadu, in consultation with the party and its leaders, has further advised all our members and supporters to desist from joining issues with the APC in Nasarawa state. headtopics.com
He said at a recent meeting with the Nasarawa state Director of State Security Service where both PDP and APC were advised to guide their supporters against the use of foul language and insults.He said after the meeting, his party had been moderating the utterances of its supporters and members and toning down their responses and replies in order not to overheat the state.
“They have failed so far to desist from discussing matters pending before the courts and have instead chosen media platforms as their tribunal tantamount to exhibiting sub-judicial tendencies.“Need we remind them that this practice not only negates the integrity of legal proceedings, but they also undermine the principles of justice and peace in an attempt to intimidate and cow the courts. headtopics.com