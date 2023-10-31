NAPTIP rescues 14 children trafficked from Plateau

Caroline Dafur, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, who received the children on behalf of the state government, described the situation as appalling and worrisome. Dafur explained that this was the third time she was receiving rescued children since she assumed office. “We rescued four Plateau children from Edo, three from Lagos, and now another 14 from Lagos. This is an unpleasant situation, and as a government, we will not allow this to continue in the state,” she said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Appeal Court Verdict: Plateau Gov Affirms Confidence In JudiciaryPlateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has appealed to the people of the state to remain calm in the face of the appeal court judgement against the ruling

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Troops arrest 34 suspected gunrunners, others in Plateau, KadunaThe suspects were arrested during separate operations by the unit

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Ex-NNPP National chairman, Kaduna governorship candidate, Joins APCMr Alkali resigned his membership of the NNPP in March stating that he stepped down to give a younger member a chance to build the party.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: National Anthem: Actress Mercy Isiyop apologises over blunder at police retreat‘‘I acknowledge and understand the importance of the National anthem, and I am deeply sorry. I regret that I fell short in upholding the respect and reverence that it deserves from the Nigerian police.’’

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Ex-NNPP National Chairman, Kaduna Gubernatorial Candidate Dumps Party for APCA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Actress Mercy Isoyip apologises over wrong national anthem lyricsThe Nation Newspaper Actress Mercy Isoyip apologises over wrong national anthem lyrics

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕