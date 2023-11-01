Napoli celebrates Ballon d’Or history-maker, Osimhen

As reported by Giuseppe Pastore, this is the best result ever for a Napoli player, given that the previous record belonged to Ruud Krol, who ended 15th in 1980. Osimhen’s teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished 17th, while Inter stars Lautaro Martinez and Nicolò Barella finished 20th and 27th respectively.The Inter Miami playmaker’s record-breaking win took him three ahead of Al-Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Premier Basketball League Management Committee (PBLMC) has chosen Abuja and Akure, Ondo State capital, as hosts of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) Premier Basketball League conference finals, which tips off from November 4 to 12.
Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, scored twice as Nigeria strolled to a 4-0 defeat of Ethiopia in the second leg of their second-round tie of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games African qualifying series.
Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been nominated for the Nantes Player of the Month award for October. Simon and the other nominees for the award were announced on the club’s X handle. The others are Marcus Mawkus, Pedro Chirivella, and Florent Mollet. The winner will be decided through voting by the club fans. Simon…
Nigeria Headlines
