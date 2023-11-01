Napoli celebrates Ballon d’Or history-maker, Osimhen

As reported by Giuseppe Pastore, this is the best result ever for a Napoli player, given that the previous record belonged to Ruud Krol, who ended 15th in 1980. Osimhen’s teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished 17th, while Inter stars Lautaro Martinez and Nicolò Barella finished 20th and 27th respectively.The Inter Miami playmaker’s record-breaking win took him three ahead of Al-Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Premier Basketball League Management Committee (PBLMC) has chosen Abuja and Akure, Ondo State capital, as hosts of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) Premier Basketball League conference finals, which tips off from November 4 to 12.

Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, scored twice as Nigeria strolled to a 4-0 defeat of Ethiopia in the second leg of their second-round tie of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games African qualifying series.

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been nominated for the Nantes Player of the Month award for October. Simon and the other nominees for the award were announced on the club’s X handle. The others are Marcus Mawkus, Pedro Chirivella, and Florent Mollet. The winner will be decided through voting by the club fans. Simon…

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Victor Osimhen Ranked 8th Best PlayerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen, Oshoala, Messi other know fate todayThe Nation Newspaper 2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen, Oshoala, Messi other know fate today

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: – Osimhen’s agent Calenda hails Ballon d’Or achievementA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: – Calenda relishes Osimhen’s Ballon d’Or featRoberto Calenda, the agent of Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, is on cloud nine after his client's remarkable Ballon d'Or achievement. Osimhen finished in eighth position in the 30-man shortlist. The 24-year-old made history as the first Nigerian to achieve this feat.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Messi beats Haaland, Mbappe, Osimhen to win 8th Ballon D’ OrThe Nation Newspaper Messi beats Haaland, Mbappe, Osimhen to win 8th Ballon D’ Or

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen ranked 8th Best Player in the worldNigerian and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been ranked 8th Best Player in the world at the 2023 Ballon d’Or in Paris, France.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »