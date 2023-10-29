NAOWA holds breast cancer awareness campaign in Sokoto

The awareness campaign which took place on Saturday at Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto, was in commemoration of the World Health Organization's International Day Against Breast Cancer which is usually celebrated every 19th October. The Chairperson of NAOWA 8 Division Chapter, Mrs Florence Godwin Mutkut explained that the campaign was organized in line with the set objectives of the NAOWA National Headquarters under the leadership of its President Mrs Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja.

The NAOWA chairperson, who was represented by wife of the Commander, 8 Division Garrison, Mrs Anne Omoh Tawasimi, emphasized that this year's campaign dwells on the importance of regular self-examination and timely mammograms, as according to her, early detection increases treatment success rates. She therefore commended the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Maj.

