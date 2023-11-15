NAN Correspondent Recounts Kidnapping Ordeal

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent assigned to cover the Presidential Villa in Abuja recounted how he was kidnapped by gunmen. The correspondent had mistakenly boarded a wrong vehicle at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, on the way home after an assignment. The fear-stricken Reporter, who is yet to recover from the trauma and has become generally afraid of everyone around her, tells his story below: On the said day, I covered an assignment at the Presidential Villa.

After the assignment, I filed my story and decided to go home. One of the Directors in the Villa offered to give the cameraman and I a ride to the Federal Secretariat where we could board commercial vehicles. I live in the suburbs and had to get to the Finance junction to board a vehicle to Dantata bridge and thereon to my place. Time was 4.45 p.m. I was careful not to join the wrong vehicle in view of the many stories about the activities of kidnappers and “one chance” operators in Abuj

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Kidnapping Ordeal: Shocking Details RevealedLuis Diaz's father reveals shocking details of his kidnapping by the Colombian guerilla group ELN. Cardinal Becciu claims the Pope blessed a payment to a UK security firm for the release of a Colombian nun held by an al-Qaeda affiliate. Gaucho da Copa's sons attend the World Cup in his honor. 50 women were abducted by jihadis in Burkina Faso while searching for food.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Kidnapping Ordeal: Shocking Details RevealedLuis Diaz's father reveals shocking details of his kidnapping by the Colombian guerilla group ELN. Cardinal Becciu claims the Pope blessed a payment to a UK security firm for the release of a Colombian nun held by an al-Qaeda affiliate. Gaucho da Copa's sons attend the World Cup in his honor. 50 women were abducted by jihadis in Burkina Faso while searching for food.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Police release Catholic priest arrested over Biafra agitationThe News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) recalls that the Catholic priest was detained when he visited the anti-kidnapping squad office at Awkuzu...

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Sudan’s war has forced over 81,000 people to enter EthiopiaThe number of people arriving in Ethiopia due to the conflict in Sudan has reached 81,095, according to the United Nations migration agency, the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »