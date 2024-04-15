Naira Surges to N1,000 Against US Dollar on Anticipation of CBN Sale

The naira has surged to the milestone of N1,000 against the US dollar in anticipation of the Central Bank of Nigeria's sale to Bureau de Change operators.

The surge follows traders' anticipation of another round of dollar sales by the CBN to BDC operators. Typically, the CBN sells dollars to BDCs at rates aligned with the lower band of rates quoted on the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market . The financial institution projected that the naira would reach the N1,000 mark, citing various measures implemented by the CBN.

