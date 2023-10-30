Naira Rain As Kaduna Polo Club Raises Millions For 2023 International Tourney

House on Saturday night during cheque presentation by various sponsors and those rendering support to the 2023 edition, with more sponsorship deals being expected.

Sponsors of the most prestigious polo trophy in Africa, First Bank Nigeria Plc blazed the trail with N30 million Naira for the Georgian Cup sponsorship, the highest amount the traditional sponsors have ever staked so far.

New entrants Taj Bank came in with a N5m juicy offer, Trobell Nigeria Ltd also doled out N5m and Plutos Bank parted with N5m. Imani Group gave N4m, Malcomines N3m, AMA Pharmaceuticals N3m, Fifth Chukker N3m, El Amin N3m, NDIC N2.5m, President NAARTO N2m, Musaco Investments N1m and Sublime N1m.

Others are, 8Twenty8 N500,000, Royal Arms N500,000, Farm To You N500,000, Keffi Ponies N500,000 and Terra Trek Solutions N500,000. Also on the list are, Shamsudeen Husseini N250,000, 80 Yard NN200,000 and Graade Skills Academy N200,000, bringing the total amount raised to N71, 050,000.Meanwhile, other potential sponsors that are yet to make public their donations are, Niger State Government, Katsîna State Government, Zamfara State Government, Barbedos Group, BUA Group, Dangote Group, Rubicon, Badard Zaz and Max Airline.

In his opening remarks, President of the Club, Alhaji Mohammed Babangida said, it is a special day for both the club and the various sponsors as well as those supporting the tournament while expressing appreciation to all who have supported the club towards the 2023 tournament.

Babangida said they took off one year off competition to develop their facilities, particularly the pitch which is now of world standard.Also speaking, the Tournament Manager, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Saleh (Baraden Maru) said that Kaduna Poio Club has a long and rich history of polo, a relationship he said has gathered old and new faces at the cheque presentation, while also assuring that they are looking forward to a very successful tournament.

