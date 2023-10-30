Naira pressure eases on $10b forex inflows prospect

The pressure on the naira eased at the weekend after disclosure on sources of the expected $10 billion forex inflows announced by the Federal Government.

Friday’s closure was a massive appreciation from the N1,315/$1 it exchanged at the parallel market on Thursday. Both deals will bring the cumulative short-term forex inflows to the economy to $10 billion, which analysts said is enough liquidity to put the naira on sustainable path of recovery.

Speaking on the state of the forex market, President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Dr. Aminu Gwadabe, said Naira’s ongoing rally is sustainable given the gradual return of confidence in the market. According to him, the depreciation of the Naira was not truly market-based, but artificial and will correct with improved liquidity. headtopics.com

He said: “The depreciation of the naira is out of speculation, currency substitution and loss of confidence in the market. That confidence is gradually retuning and we expect to see further appreciation of the naira this week and beyond.

