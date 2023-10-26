Naira Marley to sue K-Solo for defamation of character over Mohbad’s death

Speaking on Channels TV's programme, Rubbin' Minds, K-Solo said: 'Naira Marley can't tell me he is not involved. He has a hand in Mohbad's death. However, responding in a statement released on Thursday, Naira Marley media team disclosed that it will be initiating legal action against K-Solo for ‘defamation of character’. The team also threatened to sue anyone who makes any allegation against the singer henceforth.

'Accusations of this nature not only tarnish the image of the accused but also perpetuate baseless claims that have spread like wildfire because elements like K-Solo and others (especially two known actresses) have spearheaded the campaign of calumny against the person of Naira for reasons best known to them.

