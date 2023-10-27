Naira Marley threatens legal action against K-Solo for defamation

This is coming after K-Solo alleged that Naira Marley is directly or indirectly involved in the tragic demise of his former signee, Mohbad.

According to Naira Marley’s lawyers, K-Solo made the statement in a recent edition of a TV show, Rubbin Mind where he said, “Naira Marley is involved . He cannot tell me he is not involved. He has a hand in his death.” These claims, without any substantial evidence (developments have clearly shown Naira is not directly or remotely connected to his death) have caused serious damage to Naira Marley’s reputation.

Naira Marley’s lawyers noted that K-Solo will find himself facing legal repercussions for unfounded accusations made against the Marlian Music CEO. The lawyer further stressed that lawsuit is necessary because K-Solo’s claims, without any substantial evidence (developments have clearly shown Naira is not directly or remotely connected to his death), have caused serious damage to Naira Marley’s reputation. headtopics.com

“We will no longer fold our hands and watch people with a negative agenda drag Naira Marley, neither would we allow them achieve their aim of declaring him guilty for an offence he did not commit at all cost. From this moment on anyone who alleges must present concrete proof not only on the internet but also in the Court of Law. Every falsehood and rumour will be met with severity and full weight of law,” Naira Marley’s legal advisers said in a statement.

Naira Marley has consistently refuted any involvement in Mohbad’s tragic passing and has vehemently denied the allegations put forth by K-Solo. We will give K-Solo the opportunity of providing evidence and proving his accusation, same honour he didn’t extend to Naira-fair hearing. headtopics.com

