Naira Marley’s sister cries out over detention of her brother

sister, Shubomi, has decried the state in which her brother was detained upon reaching Nigeria, calling it a violation of his human rights.

The Nation reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were earlier this month ordered by the Nigeria Police to be remanded in custody pending an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of MohBad.

This situation seems to aggravate the sister of the musician who cried out on her Instagram story, claiming his detention was done in order to soothe the public. She said: "Keeping someone who willingly travelled back to help in detention for nearly 30 days, with no charge, no evidence, no sufficient witness is a violation of his human rights. Keeping him in custody to appease social media and the internet mob is crazy.""If you have evidence against him for anything he's been accused of charge him! But if you don't release him. It shouldn't take this long for the investigation to be done.

"We all want the truth! We all want justice. What is the delay? We've already lost one person, trying to lynch another is not going to bring about justice.".

