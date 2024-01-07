Naira Marley Releases Two New Singles Amidst Controversies

Embattled Nigerian musician Naira Marley has dropped two singles amidst the many controversies surrounding him. The songs are titled “Wahala” and “OMO, on my own” respectively.





