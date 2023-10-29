Naira Marley, Mohbad’s manager reject Reps’ invitation

Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has rejected the invitation by the House of Representatives over compensation and royalties for his late signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba (aka Mohbad).
In a letter dated October 26, 2023, signed by the committee’s clerk, Barr. Yusuf Ibrahim, the lawmakers said both Naira Marley and Mohbad’s manager were needed to guide the committee on further legislative action.
PMAN said: “We got a message that Naira Marley’s legal counsel has declined the invitation to attend the session due to the ongoing detainment of Naira Marley by the police, as per the court’s order. “We appreciate your understanding of these circumstances and remain open to any alternative arrangements that may facilitate our cooperation with the committee. headtopics.com
The House had resolved to wade into the matter following the adoption of a motion moved by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).
