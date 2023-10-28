Naira Marley, Mohbad’s manager decline reps’ summon

Controversial singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has declined the invitation extended to him by the House of Representatives over compensation and royalties for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).Controversial singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has declined the invitation extended to him by the House of Representatives over compensation and royalties for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).

Recall that as parts of moves to secure proper compensation and royalties for Mohbad, the lower chamber, through its Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance, summoned Naira Marley and manager to the late singer, Jiggy Adeoye, to an interactive session slated to hold on Tuesday, October 31.

But in a response to the lawmakers through PMAN, Naira Marley’s counsel said the controversial singer won’t attend the interactive session as he was being detained by the police following a court order. headtopics.com

“Furthermore, we received communication from Mohbad’s management citing financial constraints as the reason preventing their attendance at the scheduled session. Mohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on September 12.

Benson had called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry as well as copyright laws, while expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign headtopics.com

Controversial singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has declined the invitation extended to him by the House of Representatives over compensation and royalties for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).

