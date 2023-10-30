Naira depreciation’ll affect volume of imports — Stakeholders

A group of freight forwarders known as Patriots Anti-Corruption Initiative, T-PACI, has indicated that current pressures on foreign exchange supply and the consequent sharp depreciation of the Naira will soon crash the volume of Nigeria’s imports.

He urged the Federal Government through the port regulator, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), to look into the matter. He emphasised that any attempt by terminal operators to further increase storage charges should not be tolerated.

“We are strongly against the sudden surge in increase of storage charges in the port and we describe this act as fraudulent and a corrupt practice being perpetuated by the terminal operators. “The issue of storage/rent charges should be a no go area. We all know that when the Nigerian Ports Authority was in charge, the final period of storage charge was not up to N1,500. headtopics.com

Why Naira re-denomination will fail in Nigeria — ExpertsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigeria Loses Billions Of Naira To 70 Lagos-Abidjan CheckpointsNigeria is losing hundreds of billions of Naira annually as a result of about 70 illegal checkpoints mounted on the Lagos-Abidjan and Atan-idiroko corridors Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕