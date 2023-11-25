Naira Appreciates Against Dollar at Parallel Market

The naira sustained its appreciation against the United States dollar at the parallel market as it appreciated on Friday, from N1,160 to N1,155. It could be recalled that the naira had steadied in the parallel market on Wednesday and Thursday as it sells for N1,160 respectively. However, the forex turnover on Thursday hit $105.50 million according to data from NAFEM, the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, the market trading segment for investors, Exporters and end-users.

Although the rate is still unpalatable to the business community and Nigerians at large but a management consultant, Babatunde Adeniji, said the naira crisis is being largely driven by speculation following the country’s liquidity challenge. “In terms of price, for the short time it is speculation that drives thing





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JUST-IN: Military Airstrikes Kill 160 Terrorists In Borno, YobeNo fewer than 160 members of Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, otherwise known as Boko Haram, were killed and their hidden camps destroyed

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

CBN moves against dollar speculators, hoarders as Naira depreciatesThe Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has vowed to clamp down on currency hoarders and speculators whose activities affect the appreciation of naira against the US dollar. A source conversant with the CBN's decision claimed that the speculators and hoarders are sabotaging the government's efforts towards stabilising the local currency.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Press Release: How Bello Matawalle Squandered Over A Billion Naira For Abandoned Hotel Service Centre –Zamfara State Government presented documents revealing how Bello Matawalle blew over one billion for an abandoned catering rest house.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

DOCUMENTS: How Bello Matawalle squandered over a billion naira for abandoned hotel services centre -- Zamfara GovernmentNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

BREAKING: CBN Issues Fresh Directive on Old and New Naira NotesA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Old, new naira notes remain legal tender, CBN reaffirmsThe Nation Newspaper Old, new naira notes remain legal tender, CBN reaffirms

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »