Naija Ratels Founder, Coach Clear Air On Injured Abisola's Abandonment Claim

But, reacting to her claims, Edeh said the club was at no time aware of her complications, adding that the message she claimed she sent wasn’t acknowledged. Edeh, a women football promoter known for his philanthropy, insisted that the health of his club’s players has always been taken with top priority.

According to him, the channel of communication between him and any player is either through the team’s coaches or the Club’s WhatsApp platform, but he neither saw the message Bisola alleged to have been sent to him, nor did she communicate to him through the coaches or the Club’s WhatsApp platform before going public.

Asked if he was aware she was injured as a player of Naija Ratels, he said, “First let me sympathise with her situation because as a founder of the team, one thing that I pride myself of is the fact that there are four cardinal areas when I founded the team, I anchor it around. First is the welfare of the players, the skills of the players; that is ensuring that they get well trained, the third is health and the fourth is education.

“Indeed I became aware of her case just about three to four days ago when someone drew my attention to what she wrote on X (Twitter), I think it was a snapshot that was forwarded to me, I immediately forwarded it to coach Bankole (Also live on TV) and asked what happened to Fakiyesi that I’m hearing and he gave me a narrative about what happened and immediately, I asked him to contact her about what really went wrong because I wasn’t aware.

