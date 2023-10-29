NAHCON chair visits chief imam of Lagos, seeks support to improve hajj operations

Jamal Arabi, chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has solicited the support of Islamic clerics and associations to improve hajj operations in the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Arabi sought their support when he paid a visit to Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin, chief imam of Lagos and AbdulRafiu Sanni, national president of Ansaru Deen Society of Nigeria.He said Muslim leaders must be actively involved in educating intending pilgrims about their obligations during hajj exercise.The NAHCON chairman said he would work to ensure improvement in some areas of hajj operations.

He promised to build on the legacies of the founding fathers of the commission to ensure that pilgrims get value for money in service delivery. “I am here to remind our scholars and leaders of their religious duties to help educate our people. We cannot afford to ignore the critical roles they play in the affairs of Muslims,” Arabi said.“As masters of change, we want you to join hands with us so that we can all succeed. So that we can make the president happy, and also the Nigerian Muslims who rallied around him too happy. Together, we can achieve the Renewed Hope of Mr. President. headtopics.com

On his part, AbdulRafiu Sanni, national president of the Ansarul Deen Society Worldwide, assured the NAHCON chairman of the support of his association. Sanni said the association would continue to educate intending pilgrims on the need to pay their hajj fare early to enable a proper planning process.

The NAHCON chair will meet with officials of state Muslims and pilgrims welfare boards, agencies, and commissions on Tuesday to strengthen the relationship between all hajj organisations.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News! headtopics.com

