NAFDAC unveils list of adulterated wines and drinks in circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has unveiled a list of adulterated wines and drinks in circulation, even as it has enlightened Nigerians on steps to verify the original products.

This include the manufacturing of all kinds of adulterated products especially different kinds of wine from a wide variety of brands ranging from Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff Ice, Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink, Cartel, and others. There is also date revalidation for expired products like Peak milk, Powdered milk, Ketchups, Yoghurt, Coca Cola products, packaging of fake and substandard products, which are later sold to unsuspecting members of the public for consumption. Recall that the Agency recently intercepted counterfeiters involved in the production of a variety of beverages, including wines, soft drinks and consumables in Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, Abia Stat





