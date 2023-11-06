NAFDAC to Benefit from Global Fund's $933 Million Grant for Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has received approval to benefit from the Global Fund’s grant of $933 million for Nigeria covering the period 2024-2026. This grant will support NAFDAC's efforts in combating HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria and strengthening health systems. NAFDAC's successful utilization of the previous grant contributed to their inclusion as a beneficiary for the upcoming grant.

