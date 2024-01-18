NAFDAC Launches Comprehensive Repository of Registered Drug Products

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has officially launched the NAFDAC Green Book, a comprehensive repository of NAFDAC-registered drug products with 7,030 entries. The book launch took place in Lagos at NAFDAC’s office yesterday with stakeholders, including representatives from the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) and Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

At the launch, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Moji Adeyeye, emphasised the importance of transparency as a key aspect of NAFDAC’s identity and highlighted the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of Nigerians





