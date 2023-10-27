NAFDAC destroys fake, expired goods worth N16bn in Ogun

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) destroyed fake and expired goods worth over N16 billion in Sagamu, Ogun, on Thursday.The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) destroyed fake and expired goods worth over N16 billion in Sagamu, Ogun, on Thursday.In a speech, the Director-General of the agency, Prof.

She further said that some of the products were seized by the agency from manufacturers, importers and distriburtors. “As such, it is committed to eliminating expired medical products, ilicit drugs, unwholesome foods, chemicals and other violative products,” she said.

She recalled a recent arrest of one Sunday Chibuike, who was charged to court by the agency for producing unregistered alcoholic beverages. She, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to shun drug peddlers on the streets and patronise registered medicine stores. headtopics.com

She urged the National Assembly to speedily pass the Counterfeit Medical Products Bill to strengthen the agency's fight against counterfeiting in the country.

