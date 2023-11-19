NAF operatives who stormed EFCC command to free fraudsters to be charged in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said some operatives of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who allegedly stormed the Kaduna command of the agency to free suspected fraudsters would be charged in court. On Friday, commotion ensued at the Kaduna office of the EFCC when operatives of the anti-graft agency engaged in a confrontation with some NAF personnel over the arrest of suspected fraudsters.

According to Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, operatives of the agency arrested five suspects on Monday at an inn and Disney Chicken Eatery in the Barnawa area of Kaduna after “credible intelligence”. The suspects — Favour Itung, Rachael Ande, Zuleiman Haruna, Abubakar Ismaila and Solomon Olobatoke — were arrested without any incident





