NAF intensifies strikes on terrorists’ hideout in Borno

“The targets were subsequently engaged with a huge ball of fire engulfing the area, destroying the gun truck and motorcycles with no sign of movement observed afterward. “The failed strategies adopted by terrorists to evade detection and the fire power of the land and air components of Operation Hadin Kai by moving from one point to another is indicative of their inability to hold ground and pose significant threats to military formations or pick on soft civilian targets at will. They continued to exhibit desperation and weakness through their conduct.

The Guardian learnt that the terrorists hid in a tree, yesterday, and captured the police officer by seizing his rifle and removing his uniform, before killing him with his pair of shorts on. A non-profit foundation, Caprecon Development Foundation, has expressed worry over the growing rate of out-of-school children in Kano, just as he promised to complement government effort to return the vulnerable children back to school. Statistics indicated over 3 million out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria with Kano having the larger percent, an ugly development fast become…

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has announced a direct intervention in public tertiary institutions for the year 2024. At an interactive session with heads of over 200 beneficiary institutions yesterday in Abuja, Echono said the meeting was called to get their input into the draft disbursement guidelines for tertiary institutions…

