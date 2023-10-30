NADECO to Tinubu: restructure Nigeria

The group, of which the president is a member, congratulated him over his victory at the Supreme Court.

A statement by the Secretary, Ayo Opadokun, said ‘the Nigerian State should organise the necessary and desirable return to Federal Constitutional Governance upon which Nigeria secured her independence.”

The statement reads: “NADECO restates that NOW is the time to deliver the much expected services in the socio-economic and political sphere, through well thought-out and rightly directed policies desirable to quickly alleviate the unacceptable level of suffering, poverty, economic misery and neglect, to which Nigerians have been subjected by past rulers and leaders, for many years now. headtopics.com

“NADECO again restates that while we strongly desire an immediate upliftment in the standard and quality of living, we expect more than the necessary bread and butter economic gains. NADECO believes that the President Bola Tinubu government must equally prioritise the process of implementing the APC manifesto particularly in Article 7, pages 3, 7, 29, 37.

“NADECO also restates that, the so called ‘NADECO USA’ is a fraud, and a deception being promoted by elements that were not in any of our structure while NADECO operated globally. We have denounced this farcical group, reminding them that NADECO, at its November 1999 properly convened meeting in Virginia, USA, presided over by its National Leader, Chief Anthony Enahoro, the organisation announced that it was winding down its overseas operations. There had been no reversal of that decision. headtopics.com

