N75bn SUVs for lawmakers: Missed opportunities to improve education, healthcare

The lawmakers’ argument is that Nigeria cannot afford free WAEC, NECO and UTME for Nigerians who are grappling with economic challenges due to the removal of fuel subsidy. But while the lawmakers deemed free examination for Nigerians too expensive for the nation, they are on the verge of spending a whopping N75 billion to procure luxurious vehicles for their personal use.

With the N75 billion, the members of the National Assembly could have built four primary healthcare centres in each local government at the rate of N22 million per one. If the money for the vehicles is spent on healthcare, Nigeria would have 3,096 PHCs to help their constituents. Funding 10 federal medical centres The 75 billion the lawmakers plan to spend on their official cars could fund 10 federal medical centres in Nigeria for a whole year.