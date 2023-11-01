N650/$ exchange rate likely by December, says Oyedele

Oyedele said the Federal Government will be introducing new foreign exchange (forex) rules (already part of the recommendations his committee made to President Bola Tinubu), including a crackdown on illegal currency trading, to help the naira reach a “fair price” of N650-750 to the dollar by year-end.
He added that the Federal Government also wanted to expand the official market to include legitimate transactions, while snuffing out the illicit “black market” for foreign currency. He stressed the importance of designing an efficient tax system that offers stability and adaptability to help nations navigate uncertain times.
He underscored the necessity of modernization and the utilization of technology to improve tax collection and administration. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of aligning tax policies with the ever-changing global economic landscape.
He also advocated for international collaboration and the sharing of information to address tax-related issues in an increasingly interconnected world. AbdulMumin, in a statement, said: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to the wide circulation of a text message suggesting that the bank plans to redenominate the country’s legal tender, the Naira, with effect from January 2024. We are concerned that this narrative, which we had refuted before now, appears to be gaining traction with several debates on the implication of such a policy for the Nigerian economy.
