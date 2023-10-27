N57.6bn SUVs: Your defence utterly disgraceful – Ezekwesili knocks Sen Karimi

She was reacting to a statement alleged to have been made by Senator Sunday Karimi in defence of the SUVs. In a post on her social media platform, X, on Friday, she slammed Karimi's remark that 'it is not only lawmakers that are irresponsible. Ministers and Local Government Chairmen all have 4-6 Land Cruisers so you citizens should stop disturbing us, naaa' as annoying.

'Who is this annoyingly vacuous Senator Sunday Karimi @SundayKarimi of the @NGRSenate whose sole argument for wasting public resources to purchase Luxury SUV vehicles for members of the @nassnigeria at this time of National FINANCIAL DISTRESS is, “it is not only Lawmakers that are irresponsible. Ministers and Local Government Chairmen all have 4-6 Land-cruisers so you citizens should stop disturbing us, naaa”. 'Utterly disgraceful and disgusting act of tone-deafness on display.

