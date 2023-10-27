HEAD TOPICS

N57.6bn SUVs: Your defence utterly disgraceful – Ezekwesili knocks Sen Karimi

 / Source: DailyPostNGR

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has knocked the National Assembly over an attempt to justify the purchase of luxury sport utility vehicles for its members. Ezekwesili described the defence put up by the legislative arm of the government as an 'utterly disgraceful and disgusting act of tone-deafness on display'.

Source

DailyPostNGR

She was reacting to a statement alleged to have been made by Senator Sunday Karimi in defence of the SUVs. In a post on her social media platform, X, on Friday, she slammed Karimi's remark that 'it is not only lawmakers that are irresponsible. Ministers and Local Government Chairmen all have 4-6 Land Cruisers so you citizens should stop disturbing us, naaa' as annoying.

'Who is this annoyingly vacuous Senator Sunday Karimi @SundayKarimi of the @NGRSenate whose sole argument for wasting public resources to purchase Luxury SUV vehicles for members of the @nassnigeria at this time of National FINANCIAL DISTRESS is, “it is not only Lawmakers that are irresponsible. Ministers and Local Government Chairmen all have 4-6 Land-cruisers so you citizens should stop disturbing us, naaa”. 'Utterly disgraceful and disgusting act of tone-deafness on display.

Read more:
DailyPostNGR »

Nigerian Breweries reports N57 billion loss after big blow from naira devaluationShares in the company (Nigerian Breweries) depreciated by 2.6 per cent at market close on Wednesday at N38 per unit. Read more ⮕

FACT CHECK: Did Ezekwesili say Chibok girls kidnap was planned to tarnish Jonathan's image?Nigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Why We Choose Foreign-Made SUVs Over Nigerian-Made OnesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

NPFL: Rangers star sidelined for two weeks with injuryRangers midfielder Kalu Nweke is set to be sidelined for two weeks with an injury, DAILY POST reports. Nweke picked up a slight knock in Ranger's 1-1 away draw against Kwara United last weekend. The mercurial midfielder was substituted during the first half of the encounter. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Breweries reports N57 billion loss after big blow from naira devaluationShares in the company (Nigerian Breweries) depreciated by 2.6 per cent at market close on Wednesday at N38 per unit. Read more ⮕