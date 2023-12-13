N250bn needed for solid minerals exploration, says minister

Minister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake, has said the sum of N250 billion was need for exploration if the Ministry is to achieve its mandate in the sector. Alake however said the N24 billion capital budget allocated to the ministry for the 2024 financial year was “non-starter” and seek parliamentary intervention to jerk the figures up.

The minister stated these when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals to defend the Ministry’s 2024 budget estimates. The 2024 budget proposals for the Ministry showed that out of total allocation of N29.24 billion, N24.91 billion has been earmarked for capital expenditure. He said, government cannot leave exploration in the hands of the private sector because if that is done, half of the information would be kept for pecuniary purposes to the detriment of the country’s economic and security interests. “So it is proper for government to devote substantial amount of funding into exploration. And we are asking for a conservative figure of N250 billion for exploratio





