N2.1trn supplementary appropriation bill scales second reading in Senate

“The 2023 budget is needed to fund urgent issues, including those related to capital expenditure on defence and security, in order to tackle the prevailing security situation,” he said. He further explained that the supplementary appropriation bill would make provision for N210 billion for payments of wage awards in the negotiation with Labour, which the federal government agreed to, in order to pay N35,000 to about 1.5 million federal civil servants.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: FEC approves N2.1trn supplementary budget for 2023The main items in the supplementary budget are issues of security and the payment of wages to workers in the public sector.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: JUST IN: Tinubu Writes Reps, Seeks Approval Of N2.1trn 2023 BudgetBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tinubu writes Reps, seeks approval of N2.1trn 2023 supplementary BudgetPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written the House of Representatives seeking the approval of a N2.1 trillion supplementary budget. The President also sent the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework & Fiscal Strategy Paper to the House of Representatives. The development follows the Federal Executive Council's approval on Monday of N2.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: N2.1trn 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill Scales Second ReadingBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nigeria’s N2.1trn supplementary budget passes second reading at SenatePresident Bola Tinubu transmitted the budget to the National Assembly for approval on Tuesday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu seeks NASS approval of N2.1trn supplementary budgetThe Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the 2023 supplementary budget of N2. 1trn pending the approval of the National Assembly.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕