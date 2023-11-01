N100bn infrastructural development plan followed due process — Osun Commissioner, Alimi

'It is also important to at this point urge any group or individuals to seek more information if they so wish by applying the Freedom of Information Act. This administration is committed to free flow of information under an open governance model. 'We want to reiterate that the multi-billion naira infra plan is to be executed without loans from financial institutions.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: N100b Infrastructural Development Fund: Group vows to drag Osun govt to anti-graft agenciesThe Osun Mastermind says it has concluded plans to drag the Osun State Government before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission, ICPC over the N100b infrastructural development funds.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Osun gov Adeleke dissolves statutory commissionsOsun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the dissolution of statutory commissions in the state. This was made known in a circular by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Teslim Igbalaye, on Monday. According to the circular, the dissolution takes immediate effect.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Ibim Semenitari, ex-commissioner, condemns police for 'letting loose teargas canisters' on FubaraNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Osun: PDP fires back at group over threats to drag Adeleke to anti-graft agenciesThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Osun State has called the bluff of a group, The Osun Masterminds, TOM, over its threat to drag the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to the anti-graft agencies over the recently unveiled multi-billion naira infrastructural development plan.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Man Arraigned Over Attempt To Kill Osun PolicemanBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: “Wike has tendencies of an emperor” – Former commissioner reacts to Rivers Assembly crisis [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕