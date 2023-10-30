N100b Infrastructural Development Fund: Group vows to drag Osun govt to anti-graft agencies

The group also tasked the federal government to direct relevant agencies to commence a thorough probe of recent financial interventions given to states to ensure that such interventions reach the intended beneficiaries. The Executive Director, TOM, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, who made the call during a press conference on Monday in Osogbo, expressed concern that Osun State may return to her days of excessive borrowing and financial recklessness.

He said the Osun Mastermind will receive the petition after it has been submitted and received by the EFCC at the close of business on Monday. Oyedokun-Alli added that plans by the government to construct flyover bridges would amount to a waste of resources in a dwindling economy. He advised that the funds for flyover bridges be used for rapid infrastructural development across local government areas and the opening up of roads in the state.

Osun APC, PDP bicker over Adeleke’s N100 billion infrastructural agendaMain opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, yesterday, accused the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke of plans to scam the state and plunge it into financial crisis through the multibillion naira development projects it unveiled recently. Read more ⮕

Osun infrastructural plan: APC position ill-intentioned — PDPThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has described the position of the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) on the infrastructural plan of the Ademola Adeleke administration as ill-intentioned. This is as the Osun PDP maintained that the plan is commendable, long overdue and sustainable for Osun’s economic revival. Read more ⮕

APC, PDP trade words over Adeleke’s N100b projectsThe Nation Newspaper APC, PDP trade words over Adeleke’s N100b projects Read more ⮕

A vote of confidence for Alkali’s NEDC leadershipThe commission has been actively involved in peace building, social cohesion, infrastructural rehabilitation, livelihoods and the restoration of service delivery. Read more ⮕

Adeleke’s development plan aimed at plunging Osun into avoidable financial crisisThe All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke's administration of deliberately intending to plunge the state into an avoidable financial crisis. Read more ⮕

UNICEF, NASSCO, British High Commission for CORN conference on social protectionThe Nation Newspaper UNICEF, NASSCO, British High Commission for CORN conference on social protection Read more ⮕