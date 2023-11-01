N’Assembly receives MTEF, FSP as N2.1tr extra budget gets second reading

“We are also faced with challenges in domestic revenue mobilisation and significantly elevated public debts. Additionally, many economies around the world have witnessed increased inflation with particular adverse effects on capital flows to emerging markets.

Following reading of the correspondence by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the chamber referred the documents to its committees on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning and Economic Affairs, and the committee on Local Debt.

At the House of Representatives, the bill scaled second reading after debate on its general principles. The President said notwithstanding the earlier N819 billion supplementary appropriation Act passed, it had become necessary to make further provision for additional palliative measures, including wage award for public servants and the enhanced cash transfer programme, which is intended to benefit the most vulnerable members of society.

Research conducted by the development Research Projects Center, (dRPC), in partnership with Advancing Learning and Innovation in Gender Norms, (ALiGN), has revealed biased narrative against women in appointive and elective positions by the media.

Calm came the way of Rivers States yesterday as President Bola Tinubu waded into the political crisis and faceoff between the embattled governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his estranged godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has sought review of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2023, stating that the technical aspect of the electricity supply industry was not properly articulated in the new law.

