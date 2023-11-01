‘My tenant defiled, impregnated my 16-year-old daughter’ – Pastor tells Lagos court

“My daughter kept the pregnancy and gave birth to a female child,’’ he said. Under cross-examination by defence counsel, Mr Victor Edet, the pastor told the court that he could not recollect the precise date that he reported the case to the police. He said, however, that he later reported the case at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and at a medical centre when the police did nothing about his complaint.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: How my pastor taught me masturbation, pornography, anal sex, witness tells courtAccording to him, the pastor made him masturbate with the defendant twice daily while the next assignment was to drink his urine an....

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: ‘Pastor Adisa was killed in operational error’A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Ogun Security Outfit Admits Killing Kidnapped Pastor In Error, Apologises To FamilyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Ogun security agency posthumously absolves pastor of involvement in kidnappingSaheed Adisa was killed during a fight between security agents and suspected kidnappers of his church members

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Cleric Defiled Me In Church Office, Student Tells CourtA student (name withheld) has told a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja how a pastor, Elijah Emenandy, allegedly introduced pornography, masturbation and anal

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Stop helping clients punish landlords — Falana, Lagos Attorney-Gen warn lawyersHuman rights lawyer Femi Falana and the Lagos state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, have warned lawyers to stop helping their clients punish landlords.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕