My plans for the future, by Osimhen

reveals he still ‘gets goosebumps’ when scoring for Napoli, why he keeps wearing that protective mask, Ballon d’Or dreams and choosing between MLS and Saudi Arabia.He is currently out of action for at least a month after sustaining an injury on international duty with Nigeria.

Osimhen refused to comment when asked who deserves the Ballon d’Or between Lionel Messi and Erling Braut Haaland, but was asked if he had this trophy as an ambition. “If one day I could get closer to win it, that would be more than a dream comes true for me. Just playing at this level is already amazing for me. If it comes, it comes,” replied the striker. “When I first came, I was chatting with Koulibaly, he told me about the city, the people and the stadiums. In my previous clubs, they don’t announce the names of the scorers, so it’s a whole different feeling to have 60,000 people screaming your name.

The protective mask was made for him after he sustained multiple facial fractures in an accidental collision when Napoli played Inter.“I am so used to wearing it now that I think I always will. I risked a lot that time, now it has become a sort of trademark for me.”Osimhen is now in his third Serie A season, having been crowned Capocannoniere last term, so who does he admire? headtopics.com

“Ciro Immobile is really strong, I really like the way he plays and he is a leader of his team. I respect him a great deal, he has this deadly instinct in front of goal. I just started, he is a legend.”

Osimhen’s main competition for the Capocannoniere title this time around would seem to be Inter captain Lautaro Martinez. “When I was up against Rafael Leao, he really impressed me, there are few with talent like him. It is great for Serie A to have players like this. Lautaro Martinez is a reference point for Inter, challenging him at a distance pushes me to keep doing better. headtopics.com

