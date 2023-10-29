‘My Ex-Wife Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor said: “My wife and I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.”However, speaking in his latest interview with TVC, Ninalowo expressed his perception about his failed marriage.

Regarding his current relationship status, he said: “I am a special kind of person, I am anointed, graceful, and very spiritual. My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life, it was divine and the next woman I will meet will also be divine.“You cannot have a destination without a journey, and I am journeying through life. I’m not interested in any woman but when I see the woman, I will know.

My ex-wife wasn’t a mistake, says Actor Ninalowo BolanleThe Nation Newspaper My ex-wife wasn't a mistake, says Actor Ninalowo Bolanle Read more ⮕

My ex-wife became a star through me – Actor Bolanle NinalowoThe Nation Newspaper My ex-wife became a star through me - Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Read more ⮕

I never cheated on my ex-wife – Actor Bolanle NinalowoNollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has bragged that he has 'no record of infidelity', saying he is a 'lover.' The thespian stated this in a recent interview with TVC, while debunking speculations that infidelity on his part could be the reason for his recent separation from his estranged wife, Bunmi. Read more ⮕

Why my marriage ended – Actor Bolanle Ninalowo'The next woman in my life will love me because I love myself. I'm looking for a beautiful God-fearing woman.’ Read more ⮕

Video: My ex-wife was divine, not mistake — Actor NinalowoNollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo said his ex-wife, Bunmi, was divine and not a mistake in his life. Read more ⮕

Actor Akeem Adeyemi welcomes son with wife after five miscarriagesThe Nation Newspaper Actor Akeem Adeyemi welcomes son with wife after five miscarriages Read more ⮕