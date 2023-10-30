My Election Into IPU Executive Will Benefit Nigeria, Says Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has described his election into the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as an enormous opportunity for Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen on arrival from the summit, which held in the Angolan capital, Launda, Akpabio said his election would impact positively on the country through the creation of employment and developmental opportunities for young Nigerians, who are seeking to become diplomats.

“A lot of employment opportunities would be created a lot of offices would be opened; sub national offices would be opened and a lot of young Nigerians who wish to be diplomats will have the opportunity of working there. headtopics.com

“This will also attract foreign direct investments in the area of training and retraining and capacity building, not just for legislature but for people who are in different fields. The benefits are enormous, so we thank God for it”, he stated.Akpabio pointed out that his election was a major political victory for the country as Nigeria had been missing at the decision-making table of the union for the past 59 years.

“It is actually not a small thing when you take cognizance of the fact that it is a global body and it’s not only one country that votes. The anglophone and francophone sections of West Africa and the rest of Africa decided to come together for a common agenda because of the minority status of the English-speaking West African countries.” headtopics.com

Akpabio noted that, “We had to appeal to our brothers and sisters from West Africa and thereafter, we went towards the global community, and at the end, I was given that opportunity and was unanimously elected a member of the Executive Council. It’s for a three-year tenure.”

