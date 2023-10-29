My dad wanted me to be a soldier or doctor –Moses Simon

Super Eagles flying winger Moses Simon has opened up on growing up in the military barracks in Kaduna, revealing that his father never wanted him to take up football as a career because he did not see a future for his son in the game.

In a special interview with L’Equipe, the FC Nantes winger said his father wanted him to follow his footsteps and be a soldier or train to be a doctor. But as they say, the rest is now history. He has since played for the Super Eagles at the AFCON as well as for the Flying Eagles at the U20 World Cup. He has played at two major European leagues, La Liga and Ligue 1, even scooping Coupe de France with Nantes.

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Read more ⮕

8-year-old Nigerian, Tuyva Benibo, wins ‘Outstanding Animation’ in global coding contestA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

7.7 million Nigerian girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancerThe Nation Newspaper 7.7 million Nigerian girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancer Read more ⮕

Another Nigerian man allegedly kills, dismembers girlfriendThe police are investigating the incident. Read more ⮕

UN military adviser decorates three Nigerian soldiers for gallantryThe Nation Newspaper UN military adviser decorates three Nigerian soldiers for gallantry Read more ⮕