My brand is symbol of freedom, says Dreymakanaki

“I think we’re in an industry dominated by artists and solid bodies who can’t be their real self in public because they feel very uncomfortable about it but being real with my music is what I find as my main focus and my goal is to succeed,” said Dreymakanaki.He noted consistency as one of his special features as an artist saying: “My message is consistent with my music because in everything I do I try not to be like nobody and still try not to settle for less while I don’t go out of my lane.

On his long and short-term goals, he said: “My short- term goals are just to work with the good artist on the ground level where I started from, and then push the project in my little way as I believe shining together gives a brighter sight of what’s coming. My long term goal is to make every living African realise that we’re giants when we bind together as one.”

