My biggest regret not becoming a lawyer- Shatta Wale

He said despite being a successful musician it doesn’t bring him fulfilment as much as being a lawyer would.Shatta Wale said: “My biggest regret in life is that I didn’t become a lawyer.”

My biggest regret is not becoming a lawyerGhanaian dancehall singer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., aka Shatta Wale, has revealed that his biggest regret in life is not becoming a lawyer. The self-acclaimed 'African Dancehall King' said he doesn't feel fulfilled despite being a successful multi-award-winning musician. He disclosed this in a recent interview with BBC's Stefania Okereke.

