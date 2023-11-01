MultiChoice opens up studios to fans

The studio tour gave the fans a rare experience of Africa Magic Studios, SuperSport sets for SuperPicks and Monday Night Football, Tinsel set, and the Big Brother Naija House.West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said the audience had been a key part of the Africa Magic journey, and it was natural to include them in the 20th anniversary celebrations

“Our two decades of indigenous storytelling wouldn’t have been possible without our audience. They are key to the story we tell and this celebration will not be complete without the audience being part of it. These studios have produced over 30,000 hours of content enjoyed by the audience in the last two decades. So we decided to give a sample of the audience the opportunity to have a feel of studios and also meet some of the brains behind the magic we see on the screen.

During the tour, the actress acknowledged the role of Africa Magic in her career. “I cannot talk about my career without a mention of Africa Magic. I got my first role on Tinsel. I had my growth with Nollywood fundamentally because of Africa Magic. They’ve been doing this for 20 years and it keeps getting better. They’ve raised the bar for production and talent welfare,” Olowoniyan said.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Wema records strong Q3 resultThe Nation Newspaper Wema records strong Q3 result

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Patoranking is brand ambassadorThe Nation Newspaper Patoranking is brand ambassador

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘African youths facing pressing challenges’The Nation Newspaper ‘African youths facing pressing challenges'

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: N1.62b property lost to fire, says agencyThe Nation Newspaper N1.62b property lost to fire, says agency

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Sanwo-Olu ‘to back UN Women’The Nation Newspaper Sanwo-Olu ‘to back UN Women’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕