The law made the teaching of Yoruba language compulsory in both private and public schools in the state and mandated all state-owned tertiary institutions to integrate the use of the language as a course unit into their General Nigeria Studies (GNS).

Before Ambode signed the law, the bill had been with members of the Eighth Lagos Assembly for months with several deliberations and input from the lawmakers and the citizens at public hearings. To ensure compliance, the bill stipulated different fines for offenders. Specifically, it was stated that schools that fail to comply with the law risk closure and being fined to the tune of N250,000.

The concept of Lagos as ‘no-man’s land’ was first used by one of the past leaders of the state, to underscore how it accommodated other people from different parts of the country and the world, without discrimination. But in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, some members of the political class twisted the meaning for ulterior motives and selfish political ambitions. headtopics.com

MEANWHILE, the position of the Assembly has continued to raise concerns with insinuations that the law was targeted at a particular ethnic group. According to some of the complaints, the emphasis now laid on the law just after the 2023 polls, is intended to show those considered as non-indigenes their place and to also discourage the notion that Lagos is a ‘no man’s land.’

Speaking on the issue, a lecturer in the Department of African Language, Literature and Communication Arts, LASU, Dr Ahmed Adesanya, said the Lagos State government had not just introduce the programme. He disclosed that it was conceived during the tenure of Governor Ambode. headtopics.com

“The essence of GNS 104 is to preserve the culture of the people. Language is like a vehicle with which culture is driven. When you are learning the language of a people, you are equally learning their culture, food, way of life, customs and traditions.”

