MSF, Jigawa govt develop roadmap to reduce maternal morbidity, mortality

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has developed a roadmap to reducing maternal morbidity and mortality in Jigawa State and has adopted a collaborative approach to expand access to services and improve maternal and neonatal outcomes.

Koudika observed that MSF in partnership with the Jigawa State government has been managing medical activities in Jahun General Hospital (JGH) since 2008 in Emergency Obstetrics, Newborn care, Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) care rehabilitation and recently, sexual violence.

According to her, “The reduction of morbidity and mortality is a joint effort involving traditional and religious authorities, civil society, the Jigawa health authorities and international partners to facilitate preventive measures and access to care and to empower pregnant women to decide on their care path with medical and community health actors.” headtopics.com

Also speaking, MSF Head of Mission, Abdel Kader, stressed the need for increased awareness to encourage the women to attend ante-natal.He noted that many women in the state failed to access ante-natal care, thereby making them susceptible to complications during childbirth.

“We are here to discuss and look at the data critically and see how the government of Jigawa state can support MSF to expand the services. We have agreed that we are going to increase the comprehensive emergency obstetric care in general hospitals, we are going to make sure we open the emergency obstetric and neonatal care in 281 PHCs in all the Local Government Areas in the state, and we are going to revitalise our PHCs and commensurate monitors. headtopics.com

